Doc Rivers addresses Sixers trade rumors, the Ben Simmons situation

The Philadelphia 76ers are in one of the more unique situations in the league as they have a certain 25-year old 3-time All-Star who refuses to play for the team at the moment citing that he needs to be mentally ready to play in order to get back out onto the floor.

Ben Simmons has been at the forefront of almost every conversation regarding the Sixers at the moment no matter what actually happens on the floor. Philadelphia is in a tough spot as they do not want to just give up one of the game’s bright stars for just anything, but they also want him to return and play for the team and he just doesn’t want to do so.

Therefore, they are in this tough situation when it comes to wanting to contend right now and that is why they will be watched closely as the trade deadline approaches and the rumors will certainly be flying around this team.

“It may be different this year, I don’t know,” said coach Doc Rivers regarding the trade deadline. “Obviously, we have the ‘Ben thing’, you know? I’m sure there will be some crazy rumors. There’s nothing I can do about that, but there may be more than usual, and if that’s the case, you’ll have to deal with it. It’s just a part of my job, I guess.”

One thing for sure is that Rivers will certainly be in contact with president Daryl Morey as well as GM Elton Brand as he continues to try and make his team better. Whether that includes moving Simmons or Tobias Harris or whoever remains to be seen.

“We do it all the time,” Rivers said of those conversations. “We talk about our team building all the time. You’re just not gonna throw any trade together and do it. We’re looking at our team and how it fits, how it works, what fits with the style I wanna play with this group, and we discuss that all the time.”

When it actually comes to Simmons and his participation with the team, it seems more and more likely that he will stay true to his promise that he will sit out this entire season if he is not traded. While the Sixers continue to battle on the floor, it appears that he is not any closer to a return than he was before.

Story continues

“I don’t know,” said Rivers on any Simmons progression. “I don’t think so, but I don’t even know the answer. He does come to the facility, but I don’t know what that means right now. Hopefully, we’ll have an answer sooner or later.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Sixers player grades: Joel Embiid leads in win over Rockets, 7th straight win

Related