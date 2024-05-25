Dobyns-Bennett softball seniors return from championship just in time for graduation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some members of Dobyns-Bennett’s softball team celebrated two milestones on Friday: winning a state championship and graduating.

After defeating Stewarts Creek 3-2 in Murfreesboro, the team made it back to Kingsport just in time for graduation.

They were greeted by a crowd of fans congratulating them.

“It was awesome. I mean the police brought us in, the lights flashing and fire truck and then they had a good group of people down there waiting on us and it was awesome,” Andy Hubbard, Dobyns-Bennett head coach said.

Hubbard said they received support from the whole community.

“The superintendent, he was texting and checking on us every day,” Hubbard said. “The principal, he’s an old softball coach and he was doing it every day and Coach DeBusk was down there with us the whole week.”

Many of the softball players and coaches said it felt unreal to win this championship.

“It’s so surreal,” Hannah Frye, a senior softball player, said. “I mean, I can’t even, it’s just like still doesn’t even feel real. And just riding back on the bus and everything, I just can’t even believe it. It’s just a great way to end senior year for us and I’m just so proud of everybody.”

This is the first time the Tribe softball team has won state and even the first time they made it to the tournament.

Players and coaches say they had to overcome many hardships this season.

“I had to miss a couple of weeks, but now I’m back,” Sophie Dean, a senior softball player, said. “And so it was definitely cool being able to come through and fight as a team and fight through all the adversity and get to where we are today.”

Frye tore her ACL and didn’t get to play in the championship. However, she was still proud of her team and their accomplishments.

“And I had been a three-year starter and so that was a little bit hard for me personally to overcome,” Frye said. “And then I’m pretty close with some of the people on this team. So just to see them come out and win and then yesterday just the comfort they showed me was just really amazing. And they still made me feel like I was part of the team despite the fact that I wasn’t contributing in the same way that I used to.”

Hubbard said it took a team effort to win this championship.

“This group of girls, they’re fantastic,” Hubbard said. “They work hard, they play hard, and they love each other and care about each other. And that’s what it takes. It’s a bunch of pieces together and getting along together and pulling for each other in the tournament, in the district in the region, all that somebody else did it. It wasn’t a one-person team. And we’ve got a great pitcher, Julianne Tipton, but offensively, it was somebody different every game.”

Hubbard said he’s proud of his team for never giving up.

“They never quit all year and they did the unthinkable in all reality,” Hubbard said. “So proud of them and it’s hard to do. And we did it.”

The seniors hopped straight off the bus from a championship game into graduation. It was even Frye’s birthday.

“These are my girls,” Claudia Maness, a senior softball player, said. “I love them. I wouldn’t have this any other way. This has been the best rush. The best thrill. Today has been awesome and perfect.”

