Dobyns-Bennett senior Amaya Wolfe signs with University of Memphis dance team

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Amaya Wolfe has signed with one of the nation’s most sought-after collegiate dance teams: the University of Memphis Spirit Squad.

Wolfe will be dancing with the University of Memphis’ new addition, the “Ambush Crew.” Ambush is an interactive hype team and dance ensemble specializing in hip-hop. The team engages audiences at university events and community appearances. The University of Memphis’ Spirit Squads are reigning D1A Gameday Champions and 16-time National Champions.











Wolfe has been a Spirit Shaker at D-B for four years and is a 5-year member of the Dobyns- Bennett High School Marching Band, according to a school spokesperson. She has been dancing since she was three and performing competitively since she was seven years old.

Wolfe currently serves as a hip-hop choreographer for the John Sevier Middle School dance team, and those around her said she’s a strong advocate for dance as an athletic sport. She is also a member of Intercity Ballet in Kingsport, where she has danced many roles in their edition of The Nutcracker.

Wolfe said she’s excited for her new adventure in Memphis and is ready to bring with her all the knowledge and training she’s had from dancing around Kingsport.

