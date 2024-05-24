Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville, and University School advance to state championship games

Murfreesboro, TN — The Providence Academy baseball program has not been around long and already they were playing for a D2-a state championship today against Columbia Academy. The Knights would fall in the finals 9-4 after just their 2nd season in school history. The news was not good for the Greeneville Greene Devils who lost to Station Camp twice to end their season. The University High baseball team will have a chance to follow the tennis team when they play for the championship after beating McKenzie 5-1. In softball, Dobyns-Bennett made their first appearance in the state tournament and they are in the title game after they defeated Walker Valley 3-2.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.