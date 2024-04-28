Dobie delight as Glasgow show flair to 'put things right'

Jamie Dobie says Glasgow Warriors "put things right" with their second-half performance in Italy as they took top spot in the URC.

France Smith's men led by eight at the break against Zebre before roaring clear with tries from Kyle Steyn (2), Jamie Dobie and George Horne to notch a 40-9 bonus-point triumph.

“We’re delighted to take the full five points," scrum half Dobie said.

"The game didn’t start how we wanted it to, we didn’t have many attacking opportunities apart from those two maul tries that we got before half-time.

“I think there will be frustrations with the first half overall. But we’re in a pretty good place.

“We had a good gathering at half-time and put a lot of our problems right in the second half using the attack and flair we have and we scored some really good tries.”