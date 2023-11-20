Dobbs shows more magic to give Vikings early lead

Josh Dobbs shows off more of his insane play-making ability that has made this story for the Minnesota Vikings so great. Dobbs shakes off the would-be sack to find tight end Josh Oliver wide open near the front pylon to give Minnesota the 7-3 lead.

Dobbs was assisted by an insane rushing game on this drive as Kevin O’Connell firmly established the run game, running the football seven out of the ten plays on that drive.

Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler combined for 47 of the team’s 65 yards on the ground, while Chandler added nine more yards through the air.

This game started on a sour note, as Dobbs got hit, somewhat controversially, and fumbled away the opening possession, that set up the Denver field goal.

This 10-play, 65-yard drive was a perfect response for the Vikings to establish an offensive identity on the road.

