Dobbs shares excitement for San Francisco reunion with Jennings

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – VFL Josh Dobbs’ journey in the National Football League (NFL) will continue this season in a new place – San Francisco.

After starting games for both the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings in 2023, the 49ers signed the quarterback to a one-year deal in the offseason.

“I’m excited for this upcoming season,” he told News Channel 11 in Kingsport on Saturday night. “To join a contender that’s been right there at the brink of the Super Bowl twice in the past four years is an honor.”

The only thing that excited him more than a shot at the Lombardi Trophy is wearing the same jersey as his former Vol teammate and friend, Jauan Jennings, again.

“It’s really good to be reunited with my man Jauan,” Dobbs smiled.

“We were actually training and throwing together this offseason in Dallas,” he explained. “That’s pretty normal, we usually get together in the offseason just to get some work in. I showed up at the next throwing session and was like ‘Yo, we’re teammates now.’ and he said ‘Let’s go!'”

“We started diving into the playbook – talking about routes, talking about concepts and I was just picking his brain on the offense to get a headstart going into this period of the offseason,” he continued. “To be reunited with a familiar face and with such a great person as Jauan, it’s awesome. I enjoy going to work with him everyday.”

The two will continue their offseason workouts together with San Francisco’s mandatory minicamp from June 4-6.

