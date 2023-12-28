Dobbs scores 26 on his birthday in Fairmont Senior win against Grafton

Dec. 28—FAIRMONT — Bearcats and Polar Bears took to the court Wednesday night at the Fairmont Senior Fieldhouse. Fairmont Senior boys basketball hosted Grafton two days after Christmas for a Big X contest.

After getting the quick lead in the beginning, Fairmont Senior got the late Christmas gift, beating Grafton 73-48 for its sixth win to start the season.

Senior Zycheus Dobbs had a night as he led Fairmont Senior and the game in scoring with 26. He also had six rebounds, including five in the third quarter, and he celebrated his birthday while doing it.

"I think I played well. Honestly, the whole team played well," Dobbs said. "If it wasn't for my teammates, I might not had a big game. Julz [Butler] had a couple of assists to me. So it was just overall a good team win."

Fairmont Senior Head Coach David Retton praised the defense in the victory. The Polar Bears forced 16 turnovers, creating opportunities for points on the other end of the floor.

"We really worked," Retton said. "I thought our pressure on the ball was really good. Our help was good. There's still a lot to improve within our defense, but the guys played really hard defensively. We got some transition. We ran the floor a lot better tonight."

For Fairmont Senior, Andre Grant scored 13, and Tre Cumberledge and Butler each had nine. Cumberledge also had five rebounds, including two offensive boards off the glass.

Grant, a senior, said that it's an honor to play with Dobbs, whom he called one of the best players in the state if not the nation.

"It's an honor because he's one of the best players in the country, in the state," Grant said. "We've been working out since I got down here, so it's an honor to play with him. He teaches me stuff, and I teach him. We work out together."

The highlight from Grafton came from Cody Cook, who led the game with nine rebounds, including three offensive.

Fairmont Senior got off to a hot start against Grafton. At the end of the first quarter, the Polar Bears held a 17-7 lead over the Bearcats.

Both teams at least doubled if not tripled their point totals in the second quarter. Grafton scored 15 and Fairmont Senior scored 24. Dobbs scored the last three from the line after being fouled on a three-point attempt with 0.5 seconds to go. Fairmont Senior entered halftime up 41-22.

After not getting many rebounds the first half, Fairmont Senior grabbed eight in the third quarter, five from Dobbs. Dobbs also had two steals, and the Polar Bears extended the lead to 59-35 entering the final frame.

The game firmly in its grasp, Fairmont Senior kept its starters in for most of the fourth before putting in a new rotation from the bench. The Polar Bears finished out to secure the win 73-48.

While everything seemed to go perfectly for Fairmont Senior, the team still believes there's work to be done. Retton mentioned room still to improve on defense, and Grant added communicating on defense as well. Dobbs said the team could be more consistent.

"Working on being more consistent, honestly," Dobbs said. "We got practice tomorrow in the morning, so I feel like that's what we do on defense, just working to build that consistency. I feel like that'll help us a lot."

Fairmont Senior plays one more game before the end of 2023. Winfield visits the Fieldhouse on Friday, Dec. 29 for the last game of 2023. The teams tip off at 6 p.m.

