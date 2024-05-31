Doak 'looks like he's never been away'
Scotland captain Andy Robertson says Liverpool team-mate Ben Doak has shrugged off his injury troubles and looks fit and firing ahead of Euro 2024.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson says Liverpool team-mate Ben Doak has shrugged off his injury troubles and looks fit and firing ahead of Euro 2024.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Drew Gordon played all over Europe after a college career at UCLA and New Mexico.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Xander Schauffele hit a six-foot putt on 18 to win the 2024 PGA Championship.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.