Doak could get Scotland call-up - gossip

[BBC]

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is considering calling up Liverpool's uncapped teenage attacker Ben Doak for the Euro 2024 finals while Bristol City's Ross McCrorie could be another inclusion. (Sun)

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley believes team-mate James Forrest deserves more respect and a Scotland recall for Euro 2024. (Herald - subscription)

