Do you have what it takes to reach the Yahoo Fantasy Football Championship?

Learn more about the Yahoo Fantasy Football Championship!

We obviously love the game of fantasy football, but few things feel better than winning, and not much feels better than winning a championship!

Whether it's a prize, bragging rights, or both, becoming a fantasy football champion is unmatched and now, here at Yahoo Fantasy, we're offering the chance to be the ULTIMATE fantasy football champion!

We're happy to announce the first-ever Yahoo Fantasy Football Championship (YFFC), a 10-week contest culminating in an exclusive $200K Daily Fantasy Football event at MGM National Harbor resort in Maryland from December 11-12, during Week 14 of the NFL season.

There, the top winner of the contest will take home $100,000 and the title of best fantasy player!

Here's how it works. There will be 60 qualifiers for the championship — 60 winners chosen during the 10-week competition — who will earn a trip for two to MGM National Harbor to compete in the live finals. They will receive free entry to the $200K contest where they will battle it out for the championship!

In addition to cash prizes, the 60 qualifiers will be treated to a VIP experience that includes accommodation at MGM National Harbor resort, roundtrip airfare for two, MGM Resort credit for food and beverage, spa, or entertainment, a special welcome reception with some of your favorite Yahoo Sports analysts and celebrities, and a swag bag filled with Yahoo Sports goodies!

Here's how you can qualify for this exclusive championship:

-Join the Daily Fantasy NFL Yahoo Cup: Free to play! The top score in the Yahoo Cup each week will earn qualification to the YFFC.

-Play in the Daily Fantasy NFL Baller Contest: Baller contest available weekly. The top score in the weekly NFL Baller Contest will earn qualification to the YFFC.

-Play in a single game DFS contest: Each week from weeks 1-10, we will run one single game contest where the top prize includes qualification to the YFFC. Check out the lobby.

-Join League of Champs or the DFS Invitational: These contests will be available by invitation only. To enter the applicable contest, look out for an official invitation via email to enter the contest. Top 5 scores from these contests will earn qualification to the YFFC.

-Play FREE season-long Fantasy Football: The top 5 overall ranked Fantasy Football players from weeks 1-10 of the regular season will qualify. For more information on rankings, click here.

-Play Best Ball: The top 5 cumulative scores through week 10 of the regular season for any Best Ball league with $100 or greater entry fee will qualify.

-Play in a Public Prize League: The top 5 cumulative scores through week 10 of the regular season for any Public Prize League with $100 or greater entry fee will qualify.

-Participate in weekly social media contests: Follow @YahooSportsbook and @YahooFantasy on Twitter and look out for 10 total contests where the winner will qualify for the YFFC!

