Do-or-die Brandon Staley gamble pays off for Chargers on game-winning 2-point conversion

The Los Angeles Chargers faced a choice late in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kick an extra point and play for overtime. Or roll the dice with a chance to win.

Brandon Staley is the Chargers head coach. So they rolled the dice. And they won.

After Austin Ekeler scored a one-yard touchdown on first-and-goal, the Chargers trailed the Cardinals, 24-23 with 15 seconds remaining in regulation. Staley didn't send out the kicking unit. He kept his offense on the field. Quarterback Justin Herbert took a shotgun snap, then found Gerald Everett uncovered at the goal line for the go-ahead two-point conversion.

The two-point conversion capped a successful Chargers comeback after they trailed 10-0 early and 24-17 in the fourth quarter. When Everett crossed the goal line, the Chargers took the lead for the first time.

The Cardinals failed to convert on a desperation possession with 15 seconds remaining, and the Chargers held on for a 25-24 win thanks to Staley's gamble paying off.

Since Staley took over the Chargers last season, analytics-based gambles have become his trademark, much to the chagrin of Chargers fans when they don't work out. But on Sunday, the strategy secured a critical win as Los Angeles improved to 6-5 to keep pace in a competitive AFC playoff race.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The win doesn't put the Chargers on the right side of the playoff picture, where a 7-4 record was required on Sunday to make the cut. But it keeps them a game back of the field and provided a significant boost to their playoff hopes.

Impact of the Chargers' comeback on their wild card chances: pic.twitter.com/DB14RvsB5S — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 28, 2022

Playing the results is a fallacy when it comes to analyzing calculated risks in football or elsewhere. But nothing matters more than winning in the NFL, and the Chargers needed a win on Sunday.

Los Angeles entered 2022 as a preseason playoff favorite for the second time in Staley's two-season tenure. After missing the playoffs last season, the Chargers were looking at an uphill battle in 2022 after a two-game losing streak dropped them to 5-5. If the Chargers miss the postseason again, the process of Staley's calculated risks won't matter much in the face the results of two disappointing seasons.