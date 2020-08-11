Do college sports need a vaccine to play?

The Big Ten won’t play fall sports. Neither will the Pac-12. The reason, the Big Ten said in a statement Tuesday, is “ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Many athletes wanted to play anyway. Administrators, despite claiming to prioritize those athletes, made a decision for them.

The conferences decided, essentially, that the risks of playing amid the pandemic – or the costs of playing safely – outweigh the pitfalls of not playing.

If that’s the case, it’s fair to wonder: Can college sports not be played at all until the pandemic is over?

The blanket answer to refute that suggestion is that nothing with COVID-19 is binary. The situation, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said, is “fluid.” Almost everything is about continuums and risk assessments. Perhaps if the virus were 20 percent less prevalent in college towns across America, Big Ten and Pac-12 presidents would give sports a green light. Perhaps if testing were 20 percent more available and 20 percent cheaper, they’d say “play ball.”

There are thresholds, even if never made explicit, at which risks go from intolerable to tolerable. If there were fewer than 1,000 new cases per day in the U.S., like there are in Canada, the U.K. and Germany, the risk assessment would change. The Big Ten said it would “continue to evaluate” the possibility of “winter and spring sports.” The Pac-12 will do likewise.

There are, experts say, ways to tip the scales of risk – developments that could enable spring football — without a vaccine. The question is whether the United States is capable of tipping those scales during the 2020-21 school year.

Or, as Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Emory University’s Oxford College, puts it: “There's a few things that could improve. The question is, are they going to, and how confident are you in that?”

More ‘stringent control measures’

The primary variable, experts assure, is virus transmission, or “community prevalence,” as the Pac-12 calls it – measured by infection rates and case counts in and around college cities. Whether this improves over the coming months depends largely on what restrictions the government puts, or keeps, in place.

On one hand, numbers are once again trending in the right direction after steep late-June and early-July spikes. On the other, they’re still high. Controlling the virus, Binney says, “really depends on whether current leadership in this country decides to change its tune – or, if we have new leadership by January.” He’s referring to the election. “But even if we have new leadership,” he continues, “this is a train that has to be turned around, not a sports car. It's not like Joe Biden comes into the office on Jan. 20 and by Jan. 21, COVID-19 is under control.”

He does add, however: “Could the situation be looking a lot better with more of a coordinated national response, and the CDC being freed to do what it needs to do, by, like, March? Possibly. Yeah.”

Epidemiological evidence suggests two months of “stringent control measures” can lower infection and death rates by 90 percent. If the U.S. imposed such restrictions nationwide – mandatory mask-wearing, shutdowns of bars and restaurants, no large gatherings, etc. – the results would make college administrators more comfortable permitting sports.

Quicker testing

The other great hope for college athletics is tied to an ongoing shift in the diagnostics community. For months, the primary attribute of a coronavirus test was its accuracy. But with the pandemic raging, and supply chains overwhelmed, and the most accurate tests taking several days to produce a result, experts have pushed a new approach: Speed over accuracy. Quantity over quality. A cross-industry group of researchers has led the push. “I think we need a fundamentally different kind of test,” Daniel Larremore, one of those researchers, told Yahoo Sports last month.