DNVR Buffs ranks Deion Sanders’ biggest remaining needs

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently made it clear what he wants to get out of the transfer portal moving forward: defense.

The Buffs have been active on the recruiting front and via the portal, but a few more talented defenders would make his incoming haul even more impressive. Coach Prime said that he’s looking for one more defensive lineman, cornerback, linebacker and pass rusher.

On Thursday, DNVR Buffs ranked those four position groups in terms of what Colorado needs the most:

Defensive lineman Linebacker Cornerback Pass rusher

There is still plenty of talent left in the portal and as the college football bowl season winds down, the dust should start to settle a little bit.

Colorado’s biggest addition on the recruiting front was five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, and the Buffs have also landed 18 transfers so far on both sides of the ball.

After a 4-8 record in his first season in Boulder, Coach Prime is surely hoping to land more talent as the Buffs transition into the Big 12.

