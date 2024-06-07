DNR reports record-high number of CWD-positive deer in Wisconsin from 2023-24

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread and increase in prevalence in Wisconsin's wild white-tailed deer, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Testing coordinated by the agency found the disease in 1,586 deer in the state during the 2023-24 sampling year, most in a one-year period since surveillance for CWD began in 1999.

The geographical spread of the disease was highlighted by detections in wild deer over the last year in Jackson, Pierce, Polk, Trempealeau and Waushara counties, the first such findings in those counties despite years of sampling.

This 2½-year-old buck was found dying of chronic wasting disease in Iowa County. Iowa County is one of the hardest hit locations for CWD in Wisconsin.

Prevalence rates also continue to rise in areas where the disease has previously been detected. In Sauk County, the disease has been found in about 33 to 37% of does and 45 to 48% of bucks, said Erin Larson, DNR deer herd health specialist.

Deer in the southern Wisconsin counties of Sauk, Richland, Dane and Iowa are showing the highest rates of CWD. The disease was first detected in wild deer killed during the fall 2021 hunting season near Mt. Horeb in Dane County. It was found about the same time in captive deer in the state.

Larson provided a summary of recent CWD data during the May 22 Natural Resources Board meeting.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of whitetails, mule deer, moose, elk and other members of the deer family. It is caused by an abnormal protein, or prion. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, including Mad Cow Disease and scrapie.

Deer can spread the disease to other deer through close contact. Deer can also pick up the infective prion from the environment.

The disease spreads relatively slowly across the landscape and often takes more than one year for an infected animal to show symptoms.

It was first documented in 1967 at a research facility in Colorado.

As of May the disease had been detected in free-ranging or captive cervids (deer or other members of the deer family) in 34 U.S. states and five provinces of Canada, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center.

Chronic wasting disease has not been documented to cause illness in humans or livestock. And while it has been linked to herd declines in mule deer and elk in western states, it's not yet known if it can cause a population decline in whitetail herds with high recruitment rates such as seen in much of Wisconsin. Results are pending of a multi-year DNR research project on the effects of CWD in a southern Wisconsin study area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend meat from CWD-positive animals not be consumed by humans.

Wisconsin was the first state east of the Mississippi River with a CWD-finding in wild deer.

As of this spring the DNR considered 64 of the state's 72 counties "CWD affected." The term applies to counties with a CWD detection in a wild or captive deer within its boundaries or one within 10 miles of its border.

A map of CWD-affected counties in Wisconsin as of May 2024.

It's likely Wisconsin has more CWD-positive deer in its wild herd than any state or province, according to many animal health experts.

Wisconsin also conducts more extensive testing than most states. The testing is free to the public and relies on hunters to voluntarily participate by providing samples from deer they kill.

In 2023-24 the DNR tested 17,329 deer for the disease; 1,586 were positive, or 9.2%.

The number and the percentage of CWD-positives over the testing period were highest since the DNR began looking for the disease in Wisconsin 25 years ago.

Both numbers represent slight year-over-year increases. The agency tested 17,206 deer in 2022; 1,492 were positive, or 8.7%.

The high number of positives in recent years is not due to an increase in sampling. For example an average of 25,855 CWD tests were performed annually from 2002-06 and the highest number of positive detections was 205, both in 2002 and 2006. And the highest percentage of positives was 0.8 in 2003 and 2004.

Since the annual testing is voluntary and doesn't provide a controlled, statewide sampling, it doesn't allow for scientific statements of prevalence.

However, Larson said there was enough sampling to know the disease has increased in the state.

The DNR is expected to update its CWD Response Plan over the next year. The current plan covers 2010-25.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin DNR reports record-high of CWD-positive deer in 2023-24