DNR Report: Panfish success hit-or-miss on most area lakes

May 9—Conservation officer Darrin Kittelson (International Falls 1) reports boat and water safety and sturgeon fishing on the Rainy River continue to be the focus of the work activities. Animal-related complaints were also handled throughout the week. People are reminded that wildlife interactions are going to happen, so give animals space and time.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls 2) reports spending time this week working the Rainy River checking sturgeon anglers and checking boat safety equipment. Violations encountered included failing to validate/attach sturgeon tag to fish; transporting unmeasurable sturgeon; personal flotation device violations; and expired fire extinguishers. Anglers reported a good bite throughout the week.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports continued handling of otter catches by trappers and assisted DNR Forestry on a fire investigation. Fondie answered public access questions and when special beaver permits need to be issued as the close of beaver season approaches.

CO Sean Cannon (Cook) spent most of the week checking anglers on Lake Vermilion. Crappie fishing continues to be hit-and-miss day to day. Some time was spent dealing with people storing items at public water access parking lots. Just a reminder that these lots are not seasonal storage areas. Time was also spent monitoring trapping and ATV activity.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and ATV activity. Larson also assisted other agencies with various calls. Violations were related to ATVs on snowmobile trails and angling and boat registration violations.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV and trapping enforcement. In addition, time was spent presenting at two firearms safety classes in Hibbing, preparing station equipment for the upcoming fishing opener, and following up on open investigations. Violations encountered included trap tampering, untagged traps, and littering.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) assisted the Marine Unit with boating operation training at Deputy Boating School at Camp Ripley. He also worked a detail on the Rainy River over the weekend. An illegal-length sturgeon was seized and successfully released back into the river during the detail. Several sturgeon tagging and illegal-transport violations were also encountered. Zavodnik continues to prepare for what looks like a busy fishing opener to come as future weather and temperatures look favorable.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, trapping, and ATV activity. Panfish anglers reported limited success. A few suckers are being caught or speared. Recent rain has raised water levels and softened ground. ATV operators should consider waiting until the ground firms up before planning their ride.

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports that ATV activity was lower than expected over the weekend but was still higher than previous weeks. Boating contacts were very low and almost entirely people testing boat motors for the upcoming fishing opener. Violations included operating an ATV with too many passengers; operating an off-highway motorcycle on a roadway; and failure to display ATV registration.

CO Brent Ihnen (Ely 2) patrolled his station this week for fishing and boating activity. Ihnen also checked for spring trapping and ATV activity.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent the week checking steelhead anglers along the North Shore. He worked ATV enforcement and monitored the spring fish run. Enforcement action was taken for several ATV-related violations.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais 2) primarily focused on steelhead angling and spring trapping throughout the week. Folks continue to report a decent bite on most of the rivers. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations, ATV violations, minnow dealer violations and no life jackets.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports 14 area youth were certified in Babbitt in ATV safety. Thanks to the volunteers who make this training possible. ATV trails were monitored, and moderate traffic was observed as the trails opened for the season. A detail was worked on the Rainy River. A trespass-related case was worked. Enforcement action was taken for boating safety and registration violations and a minnow-trapping violation.

CO Trent Anderson (Tofte) focused on trapping and angling enforcement for the week. Violations encountered included various angling and commercial minnow trapping-related violations. Boat owners and operators are reminded to review their required safety equipment before hitting the water for the open-water season.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked trapping and angling activity during the week. North Shore streams were still moving swiftly with recent rainfall making stream fishing difficult. Murray assisted with a water survival course for county deputies along with other officers in Staples.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked turkey hunting and fishing activity throughout the previous week. Time was also spent on miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints and shoreline/public waters complaints. Holt checked closed trails and followed up on a Turn in Poachers complaint.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) has been busy working panfish fishing activity with the crappie bite still going strong. With the bluegills starting to enter the shallows now, he's seeing them in many live wells as well. Sutherland has been working turkey hunting in the area and is seeing many successful hunters bagging a tom. Sutherland took enforcement action for operating an off-highway motorcycle in the roadway; operating an unregistered off-highway motorcycle; an unregistered ATV; and for allowing the illegal operation of an ATV by a juvenile.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked the spring fish run, monitored off-highway vehicle activity, and handled nuisance/injured animals. Fairbanks and his K-9 partner, Fennec, also assisted in locating a suspect who fled into the woods. Enforcement action was taken for off-highway vehicle registration issues, DWI and no angling license in possession.

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked beaver trappers, answered questions related to hunting and fishing, and monitored ATV activity. While patrolling rivers after dark, an intoxicated male was found walking in the ditch with no shoes or shirt. While dealing with the intoxicated male, an unrelated vehicle pulled up and the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. A deputy responded and arrested the driver. The pedestrian was turned over to a sober party.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV, small-game and fishing activities. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) assisted both the Watercraft Team and the Officer Water Survival Team in instructing sheriff's deputies from around the state at Deputy Boating School at Camp Ripley. A law and ethics talk was also given at a local ATV safety class.

CO Derek Peterlin (Brookston) spent time preparing equipment for the upcoming fishing opener. He contacted several anglers chasing panfish and catfish before the opener kicks off. Some anglers had limits of crappies, and it appears the bite will only get better. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and ATV registration violations. The disappearance of two calves was also investigated as a possible wolf-depredation issue.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spent much of the week working angling and ATV activity. ATV-related complaints on closed trails and private property continue, along with multiple complaints of off-highway motorcycles operating on roadways.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued to monitor spring fish run activities, which included night smelting activities and past walleye netting and spearing locations. Duncan also fielded ATV trespass complaints and motor vehicles operating on state snowmobile trails. A couple car-hit bears were also taken care of during the week.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) prepared equipment for the upcoming fishing opener. ATV patrols were conducted, and anglers and turkey hunters were checked. A Turn in Poachers call involving a potential trout-fishing violation was fielded, and a Wetland Conservation Act investigation was started. Spring panfish success has been hit-or-miss on most area lakes.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Carlton) worked turkey hunting, fishing, and ATV/off-highway motorcycle enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for various violations, including operating an ATV without headlights on; failure to display current ATV registration; expired ATV registration; and youthful ATV passengers without helmets on. Helmets and seat belts (when equipped) are legally required to be worn by ATV operators/passengers under 18 years old but recommended for all.

CO Aimee Hand (Willow River) spent the week preparing for fishing opener with maintenance on boats and trailers. The Nemadji trails were re-opened, and signs were removed. ATV/off-highway motorcycle riders were checked throughout the week. Investigations continued throughout the week.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week conducting patrols for ATV, hunting and fishing activity. A case involving an unlicensed hunter was investigated. With the help of Lt. Mohs and his K-9 partner, the turkey and other evidence was found near the road. The Minnesota-Wisconsin border-water fishing opener was worked as well.

CO Matt Miller (Marine Unit — Duluth) instructed at the Division's Deputy Boating School. Deputy sheriffs from around Minnesota received instruction in watercraft operation and enforcement, alcohol investigations, and water survival. Equipment transfers were handled, and preparations were made for the upcoming boating season.