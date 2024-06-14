DNR recognizes June as Invasive Species Action Month, offers awareness tips

June is Invasive Species Action Month in Wisconsin, including an official proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers.

The Department of Natural Resources uses the added attention in early summer to increase awareness of invasive species, ask the public to report sightings of and take steps to avoid spreading the non-native plants and animals as well as honor professionals and volunteers who are helping in the fight.

It will also host events at state park properties June 22 for Invasive Species Awareness Day.

Invasive species are non-native plants, animals and diseases that cause ecological, environmental or economic harm, according to the DNR.

Many invasive species are established in Wisconsin while others pose a risk of surviving and causing problems if they are introduced.

Examples of established invasive species in the Badger State are buckthorn (a tree), rusty crayfish (crustacean), spiny water flea (zooplankton) and round goby (fish).

Relatively new discoveries include the invasive plants European frog-bit and Amur cork tree. Both species are limited in distribution in Wisconsin at this time.

Those on the watch list include the spotted lantern fly; the insect has been documented in Michigan.

The state’s invasive species rule makes it illegal to possess, transport, transfer or introduce certain invasive species in Wisconsin without a permit. The regulations designate which species are restricted or prohibited based on factors including the degree of harm they may cause to people, the native ecology or the economy.

Many millions of dollars are spent annually in the state in an effort to control invasive species or deal with their impacts.

The costs associated with some well-known invasive species - zebra and quagga mussels and the emerald ash borer - highlight the extent of the problems these unwanted species can present.

Zebra and quagga mussels clog pipes and require additional maintenance in facilities that use water for cooling and municipalities that rely on lakes for drinking water. The mussels cost the U.S. economy up to $1 billion annually, according to the DNR's 2019 Invasive Species Report.

And responses to the emerald ash borer in the Midwest, including treatment, removal, and replacement of millions of ash trees, have an annual cost of $280.5 million on municipal budgets, a figure that does not include the value of trees on private property, according to the report. The insect also negatively affects electrical utility budgets with the removal of dead trees that could fall onto utility lines.

All of which underscores the importance of preventing introduction or spread of harmful species.

Here's a list of recommendations from the DNR:

For anglers, boaters and paddlers: Inspect your boat, trailer, and equipment and remove any attached aquatic plants or animals before launching, after loading and before transporting on a public highway; drain all water from boats, motors and all equipment; never move live fish away from a waterbody; dispose of unwanted bait in the trash; buy minnows from a Wisconsin bait dealer.

For hikers and campers: clean mud and dirt off shoes; remove seeds and burs from clothing; stay on designated trails, roads and other developed areas; avoid areas infested with invasive species; follow Wisconsin’s firewood rules to avoid moving harmful invasive pests and pathogens such as the emerald ash borer, spongy moth and oak wilt disease.

For pond owners and water gardeners: never transplant water garden plants into lakes, streams, wetlands or stormwater ponds; never release crayfish, fish or other animals into lakes or streams; and do not purchase prohibited and restricted species and whenever possible purchase native plants and animals.

On June 6 the DNR honored 13 organizations or individuals as winners of its 2024 Invasive Species Action Awards. Among the awardees was the Elm Grove Beautification Committee's Invasive Species Task Force.

Since it formed in 2020 the Elm Grove task force has worked almost every Sunday, according to the DNR. In 2023 its volunteers contributed 285 hours to fight invasive species on public property in their Waukesha County village. One of the group’s goals is to eliminate all buckthorn from the 79-acre village park. Recently, its mission has grown to promote education on invasive species.

To learn more about invasive species programs in Wisconsin, including events being held June 22 at state parks as part of Invasive Species Awareness Day, visit dnr.wi.gov.

