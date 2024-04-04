DNR, Pheasants Forever offer Hunter Mentor Challenge

Apr. 3—ST. PAUL — With Minnesota's spring turkey season starting Wednesday, April 17, the Department of Natural Resources and Pheasants Forever are inviting Minnesota hunters to join the Hunter Mentor Challenge and take someone hunting who has never hunted or hasn't hunted for a few years.

Minnesota hunters and those they mentor will qualify for a discount code for ALPS OutdoorZ brand gear; and, after their hunt, they have the chance to win a custom, limited-edition Pheasants Forever hunting backpack from ALPS OutdoorZ.

The program is open to all spring wild turkey and light goose hunters. Experienced hunters can invite a new hunter of any age if the new hunter has the proper license/tag necessary and either a hunter's safety or apprentice hunter validation.

Participation is simple: Hunters can visit the Minnesota DNR page on the Pheasants Forever website —

pheasantsforever.org/mndnr

— and

take the pledge

. After taking the pledge, hunters are asked to bring a novice or returning hunter on a hunt during the season and snap a picture or short video during the hunting trip. The last step is to submit contact information, a hunt recap and a photo or video on the submission page to be entered for prize giveaways. All online entries must be received by June 30.

The Minnesota DNR has helpful information for new hunters and experienced hunters who would like to share their skills with new hunters. To learn more, visit the

Minnesota DNR take a friend hunting webpage

at

mndnr.gov/gohunting/take-friend-hunting.html

.