DNO Spuds Gomez

Oslo, 9 August 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Gomez exploration well on the PL006C license offshore Norway was spudded this weekend and will be drilled to a depth of approximately 3,300 meters below sea level, targeting Paleocene age formations.



DNO Norge AS holds a 65 percent operated interest in the license with the balance held by Aker BP. Aker BP originally had a 15 percent interest but recently acquired another 20 percent interest in PL006C from DNO under a swap agreement in which DNO picked up a 25 percent participating interest in PL1085 (Tanumåsen) and increased its share from 20 to 30 percent in PL906 (Mugnetind), diversifying its position in the southern North Sea. The swap is subject to government approval.

The Borgland Dolphin rig arrived on location on 7 August following the successful completion of plugging and abandonment of the three wells at the Oselvar field on the DNO-operated license PL274 and commenced drilling the Gomez well which is expected to take 45 days. Pre-drill estimates range 26-80 million barrels of oil equivalent. The well is close to existing infrastructure, including the Tor and Ekofisk complexes.

The Gomez well is one of three exploration wells scheduled in 2021. The first well, Røver Nord (DNO 20 percent), resulted in what is likely a commercial discovery. Following Gomez, the third exploration well is Mugnetind expected to spud in the fourth quarter of this year.

DNO is also currently participating in two appraisal drilling campaigns covering previous discoveries made since 2019, namely Bergknapp (DNO 30 percent) and Black Vulture (DNO 32 percent).

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

