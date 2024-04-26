DMV native Caleb Williams drafted 1st overall by Chicago

DETROIT (DC News Now) – 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams is the first player taken off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams was selected first overall by the Chicago Bears.

Williams is a native of Washington D.C. and graduated from Gonzaga College High School, where he led the Eagles to a WCAC title his sophomore year. He was also named the 2018-19 D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.

Williams began his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to USC the following year. In his junior year with the Trojans, Williams won the Heisman Trophy award in 2023, throwing 42 touchdowns with 4,537 passing yards.

Now in Chicago, Williams will likely be the team’s new franchise quarterback, after they traded away their former starting QB, Justin Fields.

