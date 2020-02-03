All DMV Football Team: Caleb Williams is the Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year

At NBC Sports Washington, we're celebrating the great high school football talent in the DMV with our first All DMV Team. Below is the All-Offensive Team, led by Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year, Caleb Williams. The All-Defensive team was revealed on Monday.

Caleb Williams, 21' (Gonzaga), Offensive student-athlete of the year:



While playing in one of the most challenging and talent-rich conferences in the country, Caleb Williams, the All-American Bowl commit, was consistently the best player on the field. With over 2600 total yards and 37 touchdowns, Williams' helped his Gonzaga Eagles hover in our top 5 throughout the season.





WR

Rakim Jarrett, 20' (SJC)

Rakim Jarrett entered the season with the heavy weight of high expectations. He not only met, he exceeded them. Catching 60 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns, Jarrett was not merely the Cadets playmaker, he was the spark that ignited the entire team.



Corey Dyches, 20' (Potomac)

The Potomac wideout wowed fans while frustrating defensive coordinators en route to amassing 19 touchdowns and 1,350 receiving yards.



Kaden Prather, 21' (Northwest)

The Northwest Jags returned to glory, making it to the Maryland state championship game. Their offense was potent, and much of that had to do with the contributions of Kaden Prather. At 6-foot-3, Prather has speed to match his length. He was a consistent deep threat for the Jags reeling in 844 receiving yards.



Tight End:

Matthew Hibner, 20 (Lake Braddock)

Matthew Hibner is the physical manifestation of a recruiting coordinator's dreams. He is long, lean and is versatile enough to line up outside or in-line. His 942 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns helped lead Braddock into the playoffs.



Running Back:

Marshawn Lloyd, 20 (DeMatha)

The South Carolina commit was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. Utilizing his uncanny mix of size, speed and balance, Lloyd had myriad eye-catching runs that captured the attention of the country.



Marquez Cooper, 20 (Quince Orchard)

Marquez Cooper carried the Quince Orchard offense to the tune of 2,038 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.









Fullback:

Di'moni Dickerson, 20 (Good Counsel)

Dickerson used his size and strength to help pave the way for the Falcons potent rushing attack. Good Counsel rode their run game to a WCAC championship.



Offensive Line:

Ryan Linthicum, 21 (Damascus)

The Clemson commit helped the Swarmin' Hornets win the Maryland 3A state championship



Landon Tengwall, 21 (Good Counsel)

A 5-star student-athlete, Landon Tengwall opened doors for Falcons running backs, ushering them to a WCAC championship.



Luke Petitbon, 20 (Gonzaga)

The Wake Forest commit anchored a devastating Gonzaga offensive line. The senior captain also displayed versatility, starring at center and guard.



Anton Harrison, 20 (Carroll)

The Oklahoma commit helped Carroll re-store the roar, leading the Lions to the WCAC Metro division championship game.



Tristan Leigh, 21 (Robinson)

The All American Bowl commit raked in offers from Alabama, Penn State and LSU while leading the Rams to a Virginia 6A playoff bid



K: Vince Errigo, 20 (Good Counsel)

Vince Errigo nailed a 32-yard game-winning field goal in the WCAC championship game









P: Danny King, 20 (Fort Hill)

The West Virginia commit was a special teams ace for Fort Hill.



LS: Justin Peterson, 20' (Patriot)

Peterson is a nationally ranked long snapper, rating 4 of 5 stars by those metrics.



ATH: Jalil Farooq, 21 (Wise)

Jalil Farooq is electric with the ball in his hands. Whether returning, running, catching or intercepting passes, he was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. He finished the season with 2,046 all purpose yards, while accounting for 144 total points scored.



ALL DMV HONORABLE MENTION:

Quarterback:



Jayden Sauray (Wise)

Noah Kim (Westfield)

Quest Powell (Freedom)

Sol-Jay Maiava (St. John's)

Billy Edwards (Lake Braddock)

Matt Dzierski (South County)

Amonte Dreher (Dunbar)

Satchell Parker (Maret)

Mitch Griffis (Broad Run)

Ethan Gick (Tuscarora)























WR:



Ryan Beach (Northwest)

Tiyahn Pelham (Coolidge)

Brock Spalding (South County)



Running Back:



Sy'veon Wilkerson (Good Counsel)

Colby McDonald (St. John's)

Jalen Hampton (Georgetown Prep)

Rashard Biggs (Wilson)

Antwain Littleton (St. John's)

























ATH:



Jared Cole (Stone Bridge)

Robert Longerbeam (T.C. Williams)







Offensive Line:



Jestus Johnson (Gonzaga)

Jordan White (Dematha)

Golden Achumba (Dematha)

Mark Lawton (Friendship)

Max Norton (Maret)

Colin Henrich (St. John's)

Aaron Parks (National Christian Academy)





















