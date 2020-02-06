Some of the DMV football players that made it official on National Signing Day

The DMV-area is one of the most talent-rich regions in the high school recruiting landscape. For years, the area was known solely for its basketball prowess, but nowadays, college programs across the nation are beginning to take notice to how gifted the DMV's student athletes are on the gridiron.

The early signing period saw Damascus' 5-star student athlete Bryan Bresee sign with Clemson, St. John's Mekhail Sherman pledge his allegiance to Georgia and his teammate Rakim Jarrett spurn the LSU faithful for the opportunity to stay home and ignite a movement to play at Mike Lockley's University of Maryland. #GeauxTerps

National Signing Day presented an even larger platform for many more student athletes to make their intentions official.

RuQuan Brown: Captain of the Roosevelt Roughriders, RuQuan amassed a total of 24 college offers, including those from Princeton, Yale and Georgetown. A young man who is equally adept on and off the field, Brown choose to further his academic and athletic endeavors at Harvard University. Satchel Parker: Parker served as captain and starting quarterback of the Maret Frogs. Upon leading his team to a DCSAA-A championship, Parker signed with Morehouse College. Jalen McNair: The 1st team All-WCAC defensive back played an integral role in helping the Good Counsel Falcons win the conference title. With standing offers from Yale and Rutgers, McNair chose to join his teammate George Wolo in signing with Buffalo. Dominique Perry: While Boston College, Louisville and Syracuse had offered, Perry decided to sign with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The strong-side defensive end from Northwest displays tremendous athleticism for his size and has shown a propensity for stuffing the run. He will likely earn time as both a 3- and 5-technique. Myles Turner: Bullis' 3-star stud inside linebacker has nearly prototypical size and athleticism. His ability to stop the run and play coverage earned him 13 offers. Under the recruitment of DMV alum Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, he chose UMass. Charles Bell VI: The Quince Orchard Cougars' safety was long-linked to Syracuse until he renounced his verbal commitment in December. After performing his due diligence, visiting schools such as University of Georgia, Bell decided upon Marshall. Treyvon Branch: St. John's versatile offensive lineman picked up seven offers in 2019. He ultimately chose Morgan State. With an ability to play anywhere on the offensive line, Branch has an opportunity to see the field early with the Bears. Melteon Davis: Standing at 5-foot-11, 275 pounds, the high-motor defensive tackle decided to take his talents to Merrimack College. Davis was a key cog in the interior of a stingy DeMatha Stags defense. A consummate leader and hard worker, he will look to make an instant impact with the Warriors. Malique Miller: Miller did it all while playing with the McKinley Tech Trainers. Whether lined up at tight end or running back, he was a big play threat on the offensive side of the ball while excelling on defense as a linebacker. Miller signed with Bowie State University. Sy'Veon Wilkerson: Wilkerson proved to be one of the most valuable running backs in the WCAC and beyond. Though he was at times overshadowed by his peers, Wilkerson made the biggest plays in the biggest of moments. Sy'veon is taking his talents to Delaware State University.

Some of the DMV football players that made it official on National Signing Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Story continues