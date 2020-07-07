Which DMV billionaires could become potential Redskins owners?

As the Redskins hold internal discussions surrounding the name of the franchise, changes in ownership could come as well.

Recent reports indicate that three minority owners of the Redskins -- Frederick Smith, Robert Rothman, and Dwight Schar -- are trying to sell their stake in the team. They are reportedly not pleased with majority owner Daniel Snyder. Smith is the CEO of FedEx, which holds the naming rights to the stadium and has formally asked the Redskins to change their name. In total, the three own 40% of the franchise and are the only owners outside the Snyder family.

Though the situation is fluid and no real suitors have been found yet, there's a chance that new names will be a part of the new ownership group in the future. Who could be considered? NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey put together a list of well-known Redskins fans from Matthew McConaughey to Wale that would be interesting.

However, there are also several people in the DMV area with net worths in the billions that could also be seen as potential partners, whether it be as a minority or majority owner. Here are a look at some names to keep an eye on.

Jeff Bezos, $166.3B

Bezos' named quickly popped up as soon as it was revealed that other owners were looking to sell, and he'll continue to be in the conversation throughout. As Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio explained, Bezos is an ideal partner for any NFL team. Not only has he had past interest in the league, but the CEO and founder of Amazon makes it easier for a team to set up a streaming platform in the future.

With a new headquarters coming to Arlington, Virginia, Bezos could look to expand into other areas locally, making Washington a good fit. However, Florio noted that Bezos could be someone who is interested in buying all 100% of the team. Bezos' current net worth would allow him to purchase every NFL team, so one would be no problem at all. That is if Daniel Snyder is willing to let that happen.

Donald Trump, $2.1B

The 45th President of the United States has had an interest in owning a football team for a while now. He even attempted to purchase the Buffalo Bills, though he ultimately did not succeed in doing so. Trump also owned the New Jersey Generals in the USFL, but the league only lasted three seasons. He's also had public squabbles with NFL players in the past.

Once his time in office comes to an end, would it be a surprise if he once again pursued a chance at getting involved with the NFL? The man is always full of surprises. As far as the Redskins go, Trump has come to the defense of the name both recently and in the past.

William Conway Jr., $3B; Daniel D'Aniello, $3.3B; David Rubenstein, $3.3B

If three spots are going to be open in the Redskins' ownership group, these three could potentially fill the gaps. The trio co-founded the private equity firm Carlyle Group, which manages over $200 billion in assets. Conway Jr., D'Aniello and Rubenstein now all serve as chairmen while residing in the DMV area.

Already partners in business, the three could continue to work together in a new venture in the sports world.

The Lerner Family, $4.4B

Ted Lerner bought the Nationals in 2006, and in 2018 passed down control to his son, Mark. In the decade-plus since the acquisition, the Lerner's have brought much success to the D.C. sports scene. Purchasing the team for $450 million, Washington is now valued at $1.9 billion, according to Forbes. They've also reached the pinnacle of baseball, bringing home a World Series title in 2019.

Could the Lerner's be willing to try and do the same for the area's football team? Time will tell, but a vote to allow cross-ownership in cities with NFL teams that passed in 2018 makes it a possibility.

Kevin Plank, $1.2B

Plank is more of a Baltimore-guy, as that is where the Under Armour headquarters is being built. However, if there is a chance to get involved in football in the DMV, the CEO of Under Armour could be interested.

Plank has always had a passion for football, as it's what inspired him to begin building the brand when he saw his teammates struggling to perform is less optimal garment material. He has also been a big proponent of the University of Maryland's uniform game, constantly giving the team new looks. Nike is the current equipment provider to the NFL, but getting his foot inside the NFL could help Plank get Under Armour more exposure in years to come.

