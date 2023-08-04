DMN's David Moore on the highlights of Cowboys camp
Cowboys beat reporter David Moore weighs in on the biggest developments and storylines of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard this year.
This isn't the first time Diggs or other defenders have chirped at Dallas' franchise quarterback. It's worked out pretty well before.
Diggs signed a five-year extension worth up to $100 million, and he did it by performing at a level his new teammate can relate to.
The Cowboys' owner doesn't sound like someone willing to give in to Martin's demands.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
The Cowboys are stocked with talent, but with plenty of core players getting older and more expensive, the clock is ticking on a championship window.
Martin reportedly feels he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”
