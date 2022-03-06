Dmitry Orlov with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

Architectural Digest

“If I remember correctly, Robin asked if she could move in in about eight months,” Woodward says. There was a strong collaborative spirit from the start of the six-story 1881 town house project in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood to the very end, one Hacin calls an “inspirational loop.” “There are pieces that have been deployed throughout the house that really recall the fluidity and tonality of the stairs,” Hacin says, highlighting the sculptural ebonized Open Object chair from 1stDibs. The idea of handicraft was another theme emphasized throughout, like with commissioned wall sculptures by Bradley Duncan in earthy materials to balance out the minimalist Juniper hexagon light.