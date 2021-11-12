Dmitry Orlov with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Dmitry Orlov (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/11/2021
Steph Curry was in his bag of tricks in the third quarter against the Bulls on Friday night.
A former NBA player has issued an apology after his daughter was seen at a youth basketball game in Orange County throwing a vicious sucker punch that left another girl with a concussion.
President Biden referred to the late baseball player Satchel Paige as "the great negro" before correcting himself during his Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.
As the NFL inches toward a potential 10-figure reckoning in St. Louis, an important chunk of legalese has come to light. Last month, owners learned that Rams owner Stan Kroenke is thinking about challenging the indemnity language that supposedly puts him on the hook for the full and complete legal consequences arising from the relocation [more]
Julian Edelman summed up the Panthers signing Cam Newton on Thursday
Could this be a "Knockout of the Year" candidate?
The U.S. defeated archrival Mexico by the famous 2-0 score for the fifth time in qualifying since 2000, and this one put them atop Concacaf standings.
That was crazy.
Drafting Jonathan Kuminga with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft reportedly wasn't Plan A for the Warriors.
Who stood out as the USMNT beat Mexico 2-0 once again? It was the midfield that dominated, for a change.
Friends for a long time, Landry sent OBJ a message on social media upon news of the former Browns receiver signing with the Rams:
The winter will tell the full story of who’s pushing their chips in and who’s folding for 2022. Yet there’s no reason we can’t get ahead of it.
The NHL season is a month old, and a winners and losers column could be written on off-ice issues as well as from action on the ice.
Kevin Gausman had a great reaction to a tweet speculating that he would sign with the Angels over the Giants.
It took Jets quarterback Mike White a long time to be an overnight success. He transferred from South Florida to Western Kentucky, was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018, and never got on the field in a regular-season game until 2021, when he came in for an injured Zach Wilson and had a [more]
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Corey Benjamin's teenage daughter was seen throwing a sucker-punch at an opponent during a basketball tournament in Southern California last weekend.
Janice Scurio reflects upon this year's Silver Slugger winners and their magnificent seasons in Friday's Daily Dose. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 Friday night at the United Center for the team's third straight win.