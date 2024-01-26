Dmitri Voronkov with a Powerplay Goal vs. Calgary Flames
Dmitri Voronkov (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 01/25/2024
Dmitri Voronkov (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 01/25/2024
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
Harbaugh can now focus on football, not NCAA investigations, contracts, lawyers, recruiting or the voluminous NCAA manual. There are few better at building a competitive culture.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Lamar Jackson isn't excited to square off against Patrick Mahomes again.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
Zverev advances to his seventh major semifinal.
The Blazers had the ball and the lead with less than 20 seconds left. Then things got weird.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
He tested positive for two banned substances, according to the league.
Brady’s latest praise of Mahomes centered on the comparison of two elite duos but also reminded the NFL world how deeply the Chiefs’ 28-year-old quarterback has earned Brady’s respect.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Deebo Samuel left the 49ers divisional round game early due to a left shoulder injury.