Dmitri Voronkov with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Dmitri Voronkov (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 12/05/2023
Dmitri Voronkov (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 12/05/2023
Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers and, reportedly, with the Blue Jays amid his secret free-agency tour.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Meanwhile, two other teams in the top five — the Cardinals and Commanders — have byes in Week 14.
It's possible we've seen the last of Rhamondre Stevenson this season.
Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.
Wilfried Nancy revolutionized the Columbus Crew in his very first season as their coach. Now they're one win away from lifting the MLS Cup trophy.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Michael Smith joins Vincent Goodwill on his birthday to talk about getting old, not realizing you’ve passed your peak until you’ve passed it, up and coming young teams in the NBA and whatever happened between LeBron James and Ime Udoka.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered the most controversial decision yet: 13-0 Florida State won't get a shot at a national title.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.