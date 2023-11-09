DLs Cam Jackson, Tyreak Sapp back for Florida football on Saturday against No. 19 LSU

Starting defensive tackle Cam Jackson and starting defensive end Tyreak Sapp will be back for the Florida Gators when they play Saturday at No. 19 LSU.

Jackson and Sapp sat out Florida football's 39-36 overtime loss to Arkansas at The Swamp due to upper body injuries.

Without Sapp, Jackson and linebacker Shemar James, out for the season after undergoing knee surgery, UF's defense surrendered 39 points and 481 yards against the Razorbacks.

LSU QB update: Will LSU QB Jayden Daniels play Saturday vs. Florida football? Here's the latest

Homecoming for Napier: Florida football coach Billy Napier can silence critics in return to Louisiana

The 6-foot-6. 360-pound Jackson has 25 tackles, half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup on the season. Sapp has 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

"Both of those guys have obviously been in the rotation," Napier said. "They give us a little more depth. Sapp, in particular, has got some experience. Cam’s played a lot of football in his career. A few players out there that it’s their first time, I think that’s good for the Gators. The play count doesn’t really get up there. The pace isn’t over the top. Those are guys that (are) just veteran football players that do a good job for the team.”

Jackson, from Haynesville, La., is one of a handful of Florida players from Louisiana who will have extra incentive in returning to his home state.

“It means a lot to me, being from Louisiana, being able to go play in Death Valley," Napier said. "It’s my first time playing there and just being able to go perform in front of my family.”

Sophomore UF edge rusher Jack Pyburn, meanwhile, suffered a torn ACL against Arkansas and is out the rest of the season, Napier confirmed Wednesday.

"It's tough," Napier said. "Those are the ones, that guy. I'm gonna tell you, he'll set records in his return, I'm betting. If you're going to bet on a guy, he'll attack it. He's a pretty special competitor. So, he'll come back better than ever."

T

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football returns two defensive linemen for No.19 LSU