DL Zach Allen has hand surgery; return uncertain

The Arizona Cardinals placed quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Rondale Moore on injured reserve, meaning that they will not play again during the regular season.

Defensive linebacker Zach Allen’s season might be done.

He sustained a hand injury Monday night in the team’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that Allen had surgery that day.

He was unsure if he would be out the rest of the season or not.

Before the injury, Allen had a career-high 5.5 sacks to go along with 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits and 8 pass breakups.

He will be a free agent after the season.

List

FINAL SCORE: Kyler Murray injured in 27-13 loss to Patriots

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire