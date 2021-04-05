DL Tyler Lancaster gets $200K signing bonus from Packers

Tyler Lancaster’s one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers included a small signing bonus and has a cap hit of just under $1.25 million in 2021.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers gave Lancaster a signing bonus of $200,000 on a deal that will count $1,248,438 on the salary cap this season.

Lancaster, who was originally a restricted free agent, agreed to return to Green Bay on a one-year deal above the minimum amount but lower than than the $2.1 million restricted tender. The move brings back an experienced rotational player along the defensive line at a cheap and reasonable cost.

Lancaster, an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018, has played in 43 games for the Packers over his first three NFL seasons. He has 79 career tackles, three tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks.

The Packers have played Lancaster for 1,004 defensive snaps over the last three seasons. He has been used mostly as a block-eating and space-consuming defender against the run.

Lancaster, 26, will be an unrestricted free agent when his one-year deal expires following the 2021 season.