DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC.

The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.

Flash forward to 2022. The Texans signed Green in the offseason to be a part of coach Lovie Smith’s defensive line rotation in the Tampa 2 scheme, and Green continues to hone his craft going against one of Houston’s left tackles. This time, Green takes on Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, who the Texans traded for at the end of the 2019 preseason.

“I feel like my hands have been sharper,” Green said of the experience working against Brown for years and now Tunsil. “My keys have been more on point because with guys like Duane and guys like Laremy, your rush always has to be on point from the get-off to your hand placement to how violent your hands are.”

The best of Green’s work came in 2021 as the 6-4, 279-pound defensive lineman finished with 48 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and four pass breakups in 17 games, 16 of which he started.

“You always have to make sure you’re on point from the get-off to the finish,” said Green.

Green will have an opportunity to showcase how going against Tunsil throughout training camp has been help when the Texans host the New Orleans Saints Aug. 13 at NRG Stadium.

