DL prospect might be off Cardinals’ board after drunk driving arrest

The Arizona Cardinals have been rebuilding their defensive line and could quite possibly add a player in the draft, especially with a number of serviceable players available, especially on Day 2.

One intriguing player might be out of consideration.

Texas defensive line prospect T’Vondre Sweat was arrested and booked for driving while intoxicated in Austin, TX on Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Sweat posted $3,000 bond on Sunday and was released and he was able to fly to Tennessee for his top-30 visit with the Titans on Monday.

The Cardinals have not had any reported predraft meetings with Sweat.

The 6-foot-4, 366-pound defender had 45 tackles, eight for loss, and two sacks last season for Texas.

He is viewed as a possible Day 2 prospect. The Cardinals have four selections on Day 2 of the draft, including three in the third round.

This would certainly be a red flag for a potential draft pick.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire