DL Michael Dogbe re-signs with Cardinals on one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have retained another player set to become a free agent on Wednesday. The team announced Monday afternoon the re-signing of defensive lineman Michael Dogbe.

Dogbe was scheduled to be a restricted free agent but the Cardinals likely were not going to tender him a qualifying offer.

He comes back to the team that drafted him.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft out of Temple.

He made the roster in 2021 after bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster in 2020 and became a rotational player the team likes.

He appeared in 16 games last season, starting once, and had 27 tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

He rejoins a defensive line unit that includes J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Jordan Phillips (who could be released as a cap casualty), Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence.

