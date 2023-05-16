DL Manny Jones claimed off waivers by Steelers

The Arizona Cardinals announced three player cuts on Monday, including defensive lineman Manny Jones. Jones, who played some last season as an undrafted rookie, was already picked by by another team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him off waivers, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Jones appeared in four games last season as an undrafted rookie. He bounced between the active roster and the practice squad.

He could have the opportunity to exact some revenge. The Cardinals play the Steelers on the road in December. If Jones makes the team, he could potentially play against the Cardinals.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire