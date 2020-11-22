DL Jordan Phillips’ return from injured reserve ‘a wait-and-see deal’

The Arizona Cardinals currently have five defensive linemen on injured reserve. The most recent addition was Jordan Phillips, their highest-priced free agent offseason addition.

He has been dealing with a hamstring issue. His return this season is something the team hopes but it isn’t a sure thing.

“It’s kind of a wait-and-see deal,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday. “We’re hoping that he’ll be back, but that hamstring has to heal up.”

He injured it against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. He played 12 snaps in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins but was not able to play against the Buffalo Bills. He was placed on IR last week and was not able to play against the Seahawks in their second matchup.

He must now miss at least two more weeks before he is eligible to be designated to return.

