DL Jordan Jefferson signs Jaguars’ rookie contract

Defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, the Jaguars’ second fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, signed his rookie contract with Jacksonville on Monday, the team announced.

Jefferson is the seventh member of Jacksonville’s 2024 draft class to sign with the club, following third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones, fourth-round offensive tackle Javon Foster, fifth-rounders — cornerback Deantre Prince and running back/return specialist Keilan Robinson, sixth-round kicker Cam Little and seventh-round edge rusher Myles Cole.

Only first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and second-round defensive lineman Maason Smith — Jefferson’s teammates dating back to the 2023 season at LSU — remain unsigned at press time.

Jefferson joined the Tigers for his final season of college football after four years at West Virginia.

The Sunshine State product, from Navarre, Fla., accumulated 90 tackles including 21.5 for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and eight defended passes in his college career.

Jefferson profiles as a nose tackle in Jacksonville’s defensive scheme. Smith will primarily line up next to him at three-technique tackle, among other alignments.

“Power. He’s a guy that consistently had great knockback at the point of attack, uses his hands extremely well, dominates his area at the point,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke described Jefferson’s skill set after the draft. “A lot to like and see a big upside in that player.”

