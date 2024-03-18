DL Jonah Williams visiting Vikings

Veteran tackle Jonah Williams signed with the Cardinals as a free agent last week, but the defensive lineman of the same name is still looking for a place to play in 2024.

Williams' search for a team has taken him to Minnesota. The Vikings announced that they are visiting with Williams on Monday.

It's not the first time that the Vikings have shown interest in Williams. They claimed him off of waivers in 2021, but he was cut the next day after failing his physical.

Williams returned to the Rams and played in 33 games over the last two seasons. He started 16 games last year and finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed.