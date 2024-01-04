DL Isaiah Buggs signs with Chiefs' practice squad

The Lions waived defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs earlier this week. He didn't have a long wait to find a new home.

Buggs is signing with the Chiefs' practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Buggs has 12 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed in 10 appearances this season.

The Steelers made Buggs a sixth-round pick in 2019 and played three seasons in Pittsburgh before joining the Lions in 2022. In the past two seasons, Buggs played 27 games for the Lions and totaled 58 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.