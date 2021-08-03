DL Henry Anderson misses practice after suffering injury at training camp

New England Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson was absent from Patriots practice on Tuesday after suffering an apparent upper body injury on Monday. He left practice and did not return.

Anderson signed a two-year, $7 million deal after spending three years with the New York Jets and three years with the Indianapolis Colts.

He joined a group of Patriots who are missing at practice: QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, TE Dalton Keene, LB Chase Winovich, LB Cameron McGrone, LB Terez Hall, S Joshuah Bledsoe, C/G Ted Karras, TE Devin Asiasi and DT Byron Cowart. Asiasi, who has been recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, was spotted at the facility.

Karras suffered an injury on Friday. This will be his third practice that he has missed. In his absence, offensive lineman Marcus Martin has gotten more work.