DL Dean Lowry active for Packers against Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers will have starting defensive lineman Dean Lowry available for Sunday’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lowry, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is active. His availability is important considering the Packers won’t have Kingsley Keke, another starter who is out with a concussion.
Lowry has at least a half-sack in four straight games. He’s been on the field for 62 percent of the defense’s snaps.
Additionally, cornerback Kevin King and receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will all return to the lineup on Sunday.
The Packers listed the following four players as inactive:
S Vernon Scott
LB Isaiah McDuffie
DL Kingsley Keke
OLB La’Darius Hamilton
The Chiefs listed the following players as inactive:
CB DeAndre Baker
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
OT Mike Remmers
TE Dan Brown
DT Khalen Saunders
The Packers will be without MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19), All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (PUP), All-Pro edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (IR) and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander (IR) on Sunday.