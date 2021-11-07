DL Dean Lowry active for Packers against Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers will have starting defensive lineman Dean Lowry available for Sunday’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lowry, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is active. His availability is important considering the Packers won’t have Kingsley Keke, another starter who is out with a concussion.

Lowry has at least a half-sack in four straight games. He’s been on the field for 62 percent of the defense’s snaps.

Additionally, cornerback Kevin King and receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will all return to the lineup on Sunday.

The Packers listed the following four players as inactive:

S Vernon Scott

LB Isaiah McDuffie

DL Kingsley Keke

OLB La’Darius Hamilton

The Chiefs listed the following players as inactive:

CB DeAndre Baker

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

OT Mike Remmers

TE Dan Brown

DT Khalen Saunders

The Packers will be without MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19), All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (PUP), All-Pro edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (IR) and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander (IR) on Sunday.

List