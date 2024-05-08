DL Darius Robinson reveals his jersey number

The Arizona Cardinals have not yet announced the uniform numbers for their rookie class. Rookie minicamp begins Thursday. However, two of their draft picks have already spilled the beans.

After receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, revealed that he will continue to use No. 18, the number he wore at Ohio State, fellow first-round pick Darius Robinson, a defensive lineman selected 27th overall, revealed his.

He revealed via his Twitter/X account that he will wear No. 56.

New threads, same game, different lane. pic.twitter.com/40M1Wdh4XD — Darius Robinson 6️⃣ (@Darius6Robinson) May 8, 2024

It actually is a perfect blend of his football past. He wore No. 5 in high school and then, in college at Missouri, he wore No. 6.

Defensive linemen don’t often wear numbers in the 50s but he is the second straight drafted defensive lineman to get a number in the 50s. Dante Stills, drafted in the sixth round last year, wears No. 55.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire