DL Calais Campbell reportedly settles on next NFL home

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive lineman Calais Campbell a few weeks ago, saving them around $7 million in cap space. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta didn’t rule out a reunion between Campbell and the team, but it appears that no longer is a possible scenario.

On Wednesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Campbell intends to sign with the Atlanta Falcons after a good visit and positive conversations with Atlanta owner Arthur Blank. The move will put Campbell back in the NFC, where he spent the first handful of years of his NFL career as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Sources: The #Falcons are making another splash, as former #Ravens star Calais Campbell intends to sign a 1-year deal with them. The Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the year will lend leadership to a young team he believes in. And Atlanta adds — again — on defense. pic.twitter.com/L8mjnJjxsc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

