DK Metcalf's top plays 2022 season
Watch Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's top plays from the 2022 season.
The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl last year despite playing with a leaky offensive line that they worked hard to upgrade during the offseason, but they’re back to having questions up front again this January. Right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La'el Collins were both missing in action at the start of [more]
Would the Patriots make it clear as part of their deal with Jerod Mayo that he will be seriously considered as the Patriots' next head coach? Albert Breer and Ted Johnson join Mike Felger on Sports Sunday to discuss.
The Commanders struggled down the stretch after being in an excellent position for the playoffs to begin December.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not take the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday well.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
There are not supposed to be secrets in the NFL, yet the Chiefs are succeeding with this one.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]