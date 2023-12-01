DK Metcalf's third touchdown gives Seahawks 35-27 lead

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland had a tough time handling DK Metcalf in the first half, so Dan Quinn started having Stephon Gilmore travel with the Seahawks receiver in the second half.

It led to a Bland interception on Tyler Lockett that set up the Cowboys offense at the Seattle 38. The Cowboys got nothing out of it, though, when CeeDee Lamb dropped a fourth down pass in need of 2 yards.

The Seahawks then marched 70 yards in five plays with Metcalf scoring his third touchdown of the night.

Metcalf has six catches for 134 yards with his touchdowns covering 73, 1 and 3 yards.

Geno Smith is 17-of-26 for 269 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.