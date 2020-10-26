DK Metcalf's TD-saving tackle of Budda Baker leaves Steve Kerr in awe

Kerr in awe of Metcalf's insane TD-saving tackle of Baker originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If an athlete does something to impress Steve Kerr, they know they've accomplished something extraordinary.

That's exactly what Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf did on Sunday Night Football.

Early in the second quarter, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Baker looked like he was going to return the interception nearly 100 yards for a touchdown. But Metcalf had other ideas.

Come for the Budda Baker interception, stay for DK Metcalf CHASING. HIM. DOWN. 😳#SEAvsAZ | NBC pic.twitter.com/eeth0yseX6 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) October 26, 2020

Metcalf's insane chase-down tackle left the Warriors coach in awe.

This is one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen in sports. https://t.co/6vw2bfTHHo — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) October 26, 2020

Remember, this is the man who played with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and has coached Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Kerr knows "incredible" when he sees it.

Metcalf is a freak athlete chiseled out of granite. At the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, the former Mississippi star ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, one of the fastest times at the event.

On Sunday, Metcalf reached a peak speed of 22 miles per hour in pursuit of Baker.

Hands down the play of the game.@dkm14's speed is absolutely incredible! #NextGenStats powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/aZHcJEJQgY — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) October 26, 2020

After the Cardinals stunned the Seahawks 37-34 in overtime, Baker could only tweet respect to Metcalf.

DK HAWKED MY ASS... #RESPECT — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) October 26, 2020

The 49ers will get their first glimpse of Metcalf this season when they travel to Seattle next weekend to face the Seahawks on Sunday.