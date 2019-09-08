D.K. Metcalf's NFL debut highlighted by big catches and ... a baby pacifier?

D.K. Metcalf entered the NFL known for his blazing speed.

He appears to be going for another look in his Seattle Seahawks debut.

The second-round rookie receiver made his NFL debut wearing — a pacifier?

Yep, a baby pacifier

Big catches weren't the only part of D.K. Metcalf's NFL debut drawing attention on Sunday. (Reuters)

That indeed appears to be a mouthguard disguised as a baby pacifier.

So what’s the deal?

We’re not really sure what Metcalf is going for here. He’s 21 years old and one of the youngest players on the field. Why that would inspire donning baby accessories remains a mystery.

The speedster who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL combine made an impact on the field beyond his bizarre mouthpiece on Sunday, leading the Seahawks four catches for 89 yards, including a 42-yard pass from Russell Wilson that set up Seattle’s second touchdown in a 21-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But that’s not likely to be the lasting image from his NFL debut.

