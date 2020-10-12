DK Metcalf's game winning TD for Seahawks has fans of other NFL teams envious, salty

DK Metcalf's game winning TD has fans of other NFL teams envious, salty originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seattle Seahawks stole wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

A lot of so-called ‘experts’ deemed Metcalf and his route running a weakness, which, in turn, made some NFL GM’s look the other way on the 6’4 228-pound deep threat receiver.

Well, two years into his NFL career with the Seahawks, Metcalf is sure making teams regret skipping out on drafting him when they had the chance.

With plays like this, it's hard to sit idly by without chiming in:

Fans all over Twitter had to vent their frustrations on the potential they could have had with Metcalf on their team.

The eagles passed on DK metcalf 🤢 — Jake Mase (@jkmase54) October 12, 2020

Still can’t believe how many teams passed on DK Metcalf — Tony Rich (@tonyrichh) October 12, 2020

Just a reminder… Pretty much every team passed on DK Metcalf two times in the draft — Rick Lukens (@Lukens_At_Large) October 12, 2020

Giants really passed on DK Metcalf sigh — Abz 🐺🦍 (@Abz_Swervo22) October 12, 2020

Reminder: the Cardinals passed on DK Metcalf. pic.twitter.com/jMgGjsJuU4 — Jireh Jimenez (@jirashon) October 12, 2020

The Chiefs passed on DK Metcalf in 2019 pic.twitter.com/9uzNMOfQvy — Zac Showalter (@zacshow58) October 12, 2020

Eagles passed on DK Metcalf. They took Arcega Whiteside. Im sad daily about it — shaq (@shiketonio) October 12, 2020

@dkm14 is one of a kind man. Can’t believe so many teams passed on him — tylor (@tylorrussell) October 12, 2020

@eagles passed on DK Metcalf for JJ and it’ll torture me for years. Unreal — Trip McNeely (@illadelph17) October 12, 2020

12s all around are more than happy that the Seahawks did not pass up on Metcalf and took a chance on a receiver who has all the potential in the world.

The sky is the limit for No.14 and what else in his career going forward.