DK Metcalf vs. Darius Slay didn't live up to the hype because Metcalf could not be stopped

The main topic of conversation of Monday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks is without a doubt the monster game that wide receiver D.K. Metcalf had against Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

Every game Metcalf goes into, he is paired against the top corner of the opposite team. When you are one of the league’s leading receivers, that is going to happen automatically.

For this matchup between the two, it is safe to say that Metcalf took home the crown.

The Seahawks beat the Eagles 23-17 and Metcalf was the star. He carried the receiving yards on both sides of the ball with 10 catches and 177 yards total in the game.

As you can expect, most of social media went crazy with Metcalf and his performance during this game.

Darius Slay guarding DK all night @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/DjWMmhFCJ8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2020

Darius Slay every time he has to cover DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/ZJoDeo8b86 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 1, 2020

Darius Slay in single coverage vs. DK Metcalfpic.twitter.com/8kBagXtL4d — PFF (@PFF) December 1, 2020

DK Metcalf has been abusing Darius Slay all game — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) December 1, 2020

Darius Slay every time he gotta man up with DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/E8ULHF1Eg3 — Tube Steak (@OGwings757) December 1, 2020

DK when he sees Slay lined up across from him pic.twitter.com/7qIhboKQgV — Never Hedge (@neverhedge) December 1, 2020

Darius Slay trying to guard DK Metcalf: pic.twitter.com/IU8VnRUktM — Tyrone (@metcalfsburner) December 1, 2020

Darius Slay has allowed 141 yards to DK Metcalf tonight, that's the most yards he's allowed to a WR all season.@dkm14 is just a monster 💪 #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/P4M3zpcaMC — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 1, 2020

DK every time he lines up vs Slay: pic.twitter.com/WK82rZkxWy — 𝑅𝑎𝑚𝑥𝑠𝑦 (8-3) (@Ramxsy) December 1, 2020

Everytime DK see Slay in man coverage pic.twitter.com/7n7jNeu9Wd — FGB 🎄 (@FiftyGutBlog) December 1, 2020

Slay PFF grade going to b terrible — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) December 1, 2020

Brutal night. They ain’t blaming the WR tonight 🤣🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 1, 2020

Ya, Metcalf basically made Slay his son for most if not all of the game if we are being honest.

Even Slay himself after the game was honest about Metcalf and his dominance over him.

"I'm a man about it," Slay said. "I put that game on me because I'm supposed to do my job and shut down, but he made the catches and those 50/50 plays, he made. There was no YAC (yards after the catch) because I was right there. He just made more plays than I did. I take a real big ownership. I feel I'm one of the best in the game ... he just got the best of me today."

Slay could do all he could, it's just Metcalf had somewhat of a chip on his shoulder against the Eagles. If you can remember, the Eagles did pass on Metcalf in the NFL draft last year.

After the game, Metcalf made sure that let reporters know that he wanted to make them pay for passing on him during that draft.

“I think I am just at the right time, right place,” Metcalf said about playing against the Eagles after the game. “Its kind of like coming home, you know a place that had a chance to draft me, but they didn’t. So I had to make them pay.”

Metcalf sure made it known that the Eagles messed up on not drafting him with his performance tonight.

Seattle now moves to 8-3 on the season and sits high and mighty on top of the NFC West, and right below New Orleans in the division.

Metcalf now leads the league in receiving yards in the season after today's game.

If that doesn’t make the city of Philadelphia made at the organization for skipping on Metcalf, I don’t know what will.