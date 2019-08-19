DK Metcalf to undergo knee surgery, still could play Week One

Seahawks rookie DK Metcalf did not play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Vikings. It turns out there was a good reason for his absence.

He had his knee checked out and learned he needs surgery.

“DK’s got an injury to his knee that we found after a couple of days. It happened a few days back,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed after Seattle’s 25-19 loss to the Vikings. “We’re going to do some work on it probably Tuesday and get him back in a hurry. We’re disappointed for him, because he was off to a fantastic start, but I don’t think this is going to derail him for long. But he does have to have some work done, and we’ll know more about that when we get back into town.”

The Seahawks are holding out hope that Metcalf can return in time for the season opener.

Metcalf, a second-round choice, played 26 snaps in the preseason opener and made one catch for 8 yards. The Seahawks, though, are expecting a lot out of Metcalf as they attempt to replace Doug Baldwin.